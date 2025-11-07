Jackson, who was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday, finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in two minutes during the Grizzlies' 124-109 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Jackson didn't see meaningful minutes in his return to the parent club, but it's notable that he's back with the Grizzlies. The forward figures to bounce back and forth from the G League and the NBA as needed throughout the campaign, and Jackson appears to be buried behind Cedric Coward and Vince Williams on the Grizzlies' depth chart.