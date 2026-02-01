Jackson closed with 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 131-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

The third-year forward set a new season scoring high as part of an impressive night by the Grizzlies' second unit, which produced 56 points to the starting five's 58. Jackson closed out January on a bit of a heater, scoring at least 12 points in four of the last five games and averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.2 combined blocks and steals in 24.0 minutes a contest.