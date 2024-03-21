Jackson supplied 35 points (11-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 loss to Golden State.

The 2023 second-round pick continues to take advantage of all the Grizzlies' injuries and absences, setting a new career scoring high Wednesday as he produced 30-plus points for the second time in the last six games. Jackson is averaging 25.0 points, 5.5 boards, 4.0 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 37.5 minutes a contest over his first six NBA starts, and the 19-year-old forward should remain in a prominent role in the rotation even if players like Vince Williams (knee) start trickling back into the lineup.