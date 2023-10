Jackson had two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 overtime victory over Indiana.

Jackson's NBA debut featured cold three-point shooting, with Memphis as a whole connecting on 21.1 percent of 38 attempts from deep. The 6-foot-9, 18-year-old is developmentally intriguing as a tough-bucket getter, but shot selection and execution are lacking. Jackson shot just 38.4 percent from the field at South Carolina last season.