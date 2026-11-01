Jackson logged 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 win over the Kings.

Jackson scored 12 of his 21 points in the second quarter to extend Memphis' halftime lead to 11, and he finished as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind Cameron Boozer (27 points) and Isaiah Stewart (24 points). It was the first time since April 3 that Jackson scored 20-plus points in a regular-season game, and he'll finish the month of October having averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 threes over 16.8 minutes per contest.