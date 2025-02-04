Jackson amassed 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-109 win over San Antonio.

Jackson eclipsed his previous season-high, scoring 27 points including four triples. Following a breakout 2023-24 season, Jackson has only recently returned from an injury that cost him basically the first three months of the season. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, the Grizzlies are decidedly deeper than they were last season. Jackson's path to minutes is therefore much more complicated than last season.