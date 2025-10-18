Jackson registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 12 minutes during Friday's 141-125 preseason win over the Heat.

Jackson scored in double digits for the second time in three games and finished second behind Javon Small (16) in points off the Grizzlies' bench. Jackson -- the Grizzlies second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft -- faces stiff competition for bench minutes from the likes of Vince Williams, John Konchar and Santi Aldama. Jackson had a strong rookie season but saw a dip in his numbers during the 2024-25 campaign after missing the first three months of the season while recovering from offseason foot surgery.