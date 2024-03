Jackson notched 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-93 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson had missed the previous game with a knee issue, but given the workload he saw Sunday, it was likely a precaution. Memphis' rotations have been very unpredictable due to injuries and how they've handled the eligibility of their two-way players, but Jackson will usually have a key role every time he's active.