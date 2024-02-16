Jackson provided 27 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks.

Jackson tied his career-best scoring output Thursday despite coming off the bench, and the rookie out of South Carolina continues to make an impact for a depleted Grizzlies team. He's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign and has scored in double digits in six straight appearances, averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in that stretch. Plus, it's worth noting each of his last five outings in that span have seen him come off the bench, so he's performing at a high level regardless of his role.