With Cameron Boozer, Karim Lopez (undisclosed) and Jerami Grant now in the mix, Jackson faces increased competition for playing time in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Grizzlies are expected to focus on developing their young talent this season, though Jackson still faces plenty of competition for minutes. Memphis drafted Boozer and Lopez in June before acquiring Grant in the Ja Morant deal later that month. Jackson has flashed potential throughout his time in the NBA, which the Grizzlies rewarded this summer by exercising his $2.4 million team option. The 21-year-old's long-term upside could help him retain a meaningful role, but he isn't guaranteed steady minutes when the team is at full strength. Jackson is coming off a solid season for an injury-riddled Grizzlies squad in 2025-26, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 49.6 percent from the field across 21.4 minutes per game in 55 regular-season appearances (28 starts).