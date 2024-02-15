Jackson closed Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Rockets with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.

The 19-year-old rookie returned from a one-game disciplinary suspension by the Grizzlies and just missed recording his first career double-double while leading all scorers on the night and swatting away a career-high three blocks. Jackson has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine games, averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch as the 2023 second-round pick carves out a significant role in the Memphis frontcourt.