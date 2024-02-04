Jackson will start Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Jackson will make his first career start for the depleted Grizzlies, joining Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard, David Roddy and Trey Jemison in the starting lineup. Jackson has played at least 25 minutes six times this season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.3 minutes during those contests.
More News
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Provides spark off bench in loss•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Team-best point differential•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Scores 10 off bench•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Scores in double digits again•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Makes mark off bench•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Headed to G League•