Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Jackson won't play in Monday's game against the Pelicans after violating a team rule, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson will be inactive Monday, but the rookie is expected to be available Wednesday versus Houston. The 19-year-old's infraction comes at an inconvenient time, as he had averaged 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across his last four games.