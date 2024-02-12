Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Jackson won't play in Monday's game against the Pelicans after violating a team rule, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Jackson will be inactive Monday, but the rookie is expected to be available Wednesday versus Houston. The 19-year-old's infraction comes at an inconvenient time, as he had averaged 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across his last four games.
