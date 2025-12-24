Jackson is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Tuesday.

Jackson was recalled by the Grizzlies from the G League on Sunday, and he played 12 minutes during Memphis' 119-103 loss to Oklahoma City. Although he's averaged just 7.4 minutes per game across nine outings in the NBA this season, the third-year forward will get an opportunity for more minutes Tuesday in his first start of the 2025-26 regular season due to the absence of Cedric Coward (heel).