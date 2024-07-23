Jackson recorded 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-118 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Jackson was named to the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League First Team earlier in the day, and it's not difficult to see why. He narrowly missed a double-double and shot with efficiency, converting on 68.8 percent of his tries from the field. This was a great finish to Summer League for the 19-year-old forward.