Jackson finished Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Bulls with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes.

Jackson ended up leading the Grizzlies in field-goal attempts and finished Friday's exhibition contest as the team's second-leading scorer behind Ty Jerome (16 points). Jackson has enjoyed some success in Memphis since being selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, though he figures to be limited to a bench role given the offseason additions of Cameron Boozer (2026 Draft) and Jerami Grant (trade).