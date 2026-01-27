Jackson supplied 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 108-99 loss to the Rockets.

Jackson has now scored 14 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, even on a less than stellar night shooting the ball. Memphis is battling a cast of injuries but Jackson has been a constant presence dating back to late December.