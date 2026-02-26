Jackson logged 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson finished Wednesday's game as the Grizzlies' leader in points and assists and was two rebounds shy from recording his first double-double of the season (and first since April 14, 2024). Jackson has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has connected on 57.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game.