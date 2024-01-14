Jackson tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 106-94 loss to the Knicks.

A two-way player, Jackson has spent most of his first professional season with the G League's Memphis Hustle, but he could be in store for an extended stay with the Grizzlies while the NBA squad contends with numerous injuries. With eight Memphis players sitting out Saturday and with Jake LaRavia (ankle) also exiting early, Jackson made the most of his season-high 27 minutes and finished as the Grizzlies' leading scorer. The 19-year-old has shown a similar knack for scoring in the G League this season, but his contributions outside of the rebounds category have often been lacking. Even so, with the Grizzlies in need of impact scoring on the second unit, Jackson could carve out of a role in the short term, though he'll be a prime candidate to see his minutes reduced if the injuries that kept Jaren Jackson (knee) and Santi Aldama (knee) out Saturday prove to be minor concerns.