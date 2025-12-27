Jackson is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday.

Jackson started in the Grizzlies' 137-128 win over the Jazz on Tuesday due to the absence of Cedric Coward (heel), and the former finished that game with 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes. Coward has been cleared to return Friday, so Jackson will revert to a rotational role off the bench against Milwaukee.