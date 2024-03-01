Coach Taylor Jenkins said Jackson (quadriceps) will likely play Friday against Portland, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson is officially listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, but it sounds like the rookie second-round pick will play through the pain. Since Jan. 13, Jackson has appeared in 20 of 21 games (one start), averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game during that stretch.