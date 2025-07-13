Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (illness) is out for Saturday's Summer League matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jackson will sit out Saturday's contest after posting 16 points in Friday's Summer League loss to the Celtics. His next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Team-high 16 points in SL loss•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Posts 27 points in SL loss•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Plays well against Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Absent from brief playoff run•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Off injury report for Game 2•