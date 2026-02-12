Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Paces team with 21 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.
Jacksin and the Grizzlies turned in a spirited performance, but it wasn't enough to upend the Nuggets. Jaren Jackson's departure has thrust Jackson into a starting role, and Wednesday's effort marked his highest scoring total since taking over the gig. Over five starts, he's averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
More News
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Settling into starting lineup•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Across the board production•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Big night off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Scores 12 off the bench•
-
Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Leads bench in scoring•