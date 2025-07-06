Jackson finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 28 minutes of Saturday's 92-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

The 2023 second-rounder missed the first three months of the 2024-25 season while recovering from a procedure to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot, so it's not a surprise to see that he wants to his the ground running by participating in Summer League. Jackson appeared in just 29 regular-season games for the Grizzlies during his second NBA season, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 15.8 minutes per game. There is a lot more opportunity in Memphis this year, however, as the team traded away Desmond Bane. Jackson is someone fantasy managers will want to monitor closely.