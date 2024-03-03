Jackson amassed 17 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson might have ended with a decent stat line, but he earned nearly half his points from the charity stripe following a dismal shooting effort. Jackson has been remarkably consistent as a scorer in recent weeks, even if he's prone to deliver some inefficient performances, and the numbers back that up. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 appearances off the bench, averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 45.2 percent from the field in that span.