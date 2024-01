Jackson posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Pacers.

Jackson led all Grizzlies bench players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and ending as one of three players with 18 or more points in a losing effort. Jackson has recorded at least 18 points in three outings this season, all of which have taken place over his last eight games.