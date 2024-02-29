Jackson is being listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to a right quad contusion.

If Jackson isn't able to give it a go Friday night, the Grizzlies could go into that game with just eight active players, so guys like Ziaire Williams, Yuta Watanabe, Vince Williams and Jake LaRavia would get all the run they could handle. Check back for another update on Jackson following Friday's shootaround.