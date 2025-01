The Grizzlies recalled Jackson from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday.

Jackson debuted for the Hustle on Wednesday, finishing with 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block. He's still knocking off the rust and will need to get his conditioning up, but he could back in the rotation for the Grizzlies sooner rather than later.