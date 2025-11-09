The Grizzlies recalled Jackson from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.

Jackson was assigned to the G League on Friday and posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in the Hustle's win over the Capitanes on Saturday before being recalled to the Grizzlies. The forward has struggled to find minutes at the NBA level, appearing in four regular-season games and averaging 1.3 points in 5.0 minutes per contest.