Jackson amassed 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

The Grizzlies were shorthanded once again Wednesday, allowing Jackson to see increased minutes. He still has a lot of work to do to get on the fantasy radar, as he's averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over his last three outings on 34.8 percent shooting from the field.