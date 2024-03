Jackson will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus Washington.

Memphis' lineups usually change by the day with the amount of injuries on the roster, and the coaching staff has been experimenting with different lineups. Despite the move to the bench, Jackson is likely to maintain a big role and produced 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes of Sunday's loss to the Thunder.