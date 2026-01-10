Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Retreating to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson won't start against the Thunder on Friday.
With Cedric Coward returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Jackson will slide to the second unit. The 21-year-old forward has logged 21 or more minutes in four of his last five outings off the bench, during which he has averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 20.6 minutes per tilt.
