Grizzlies' GG Jackson: Returning to starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.
Jackson will return to the starting lineup after pouring in 28 points off the bench in Saturday's contest. In nine starts this season, the South Carolina product is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.
