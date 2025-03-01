Jackson (eye) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Jackson was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to left corneal inflammation, and the injury will prevent the second-year forward from suiting up in this game. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. His next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
