Jackson finished Saturday's 125-96 loss to the Bulls with 10 points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and one rebound over 19 minutes.

Jackson bounced back from a one-point outing Thursday to reach double-digit scoring for the third time in his last four games. He has seen an uptick in playing time over the last week and could continue to do so as the Grizzlies deal with multiple injuries, both short term and long term. Over his last four games, Jackson is averaging 13.5 points on 58.6 percent shooting (including 56.3 percent from three), 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 21.0 minutes per game.