Jackson closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets.

Jackson led the Grizzlies bench in scoring for a third game in a row. He's building momentum as the team will be without leading scorer Ja Morant for the near future. He's averaging 10.8 points per game across the month of January, several points higher than his season average (7.6).