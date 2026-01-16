Jackson posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Magic.

Jackson provided a spark off the bench with an efficient 15 points. The forward has averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 19.7 minutes per contest through seven games this month, and Jackson remains well behind Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells on the Memphis depth chart.