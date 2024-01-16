Jackson finished with 23 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over the Warriors.

Jackson delivered a second straight impressive outing off the bench, hitting the 20-point mark and logging at least 20 minutes once again. He might be useful as a streaming option given how depleted the Grizzlies are going to be in the next few games, but his long-term role remains cloudy at best, as he's not expected to have a prominent role in the rotation as Memphis gets healthier in the coming weeks. The short-term future indicates he might be a solid waiver pick up for Thursday's matchup at Minnesota.