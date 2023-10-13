Jackson recorded 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win loss to the Hawks.

Jackson didn't crack the starting lineup in a game where the Grizzlies rested most of their regulars, and that doesn't bode well for his already slim chances of cracking the opening roster, but he made the most of his time out there and led Memphis in scoring. He should continue seeing decent minutes in the upcoming preseason contests, starting with a matchup against the Heat on Sunday.