Jackson finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 142-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Jackson had his best all-around performance of the season, logging at least 20 minutes for just the third time in 11 appearances. Memphis dominated New Orleans, allowing the bench unit to play additional minutes. While this was certainly a 12-team caliber line, managers shouldn't be too quick to overreact, given he had scored a total of just 11 points in his previous four games.