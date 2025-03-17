The Grizzlies assigned Jackson to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.

After playing 26 minutes in a starting role March 10 against the Suns, Jackson has seen his playing time drop in each of the Grizzlies' ensuing three games. The second-year forward logged just eight minutes in Saturday's blowout win over the Heat, and his assignment to the G League likely signals that he would have been at risk of falling out of the rotation had he stuck around with the Grizzlies for Monday's contest in Sacramento. Jackson will presumably stick around with the Hustle through their contest Wednesday versus the Valley Suns, though it's uncertain how much longer beyond that he'll stay in the G League.