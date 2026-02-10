Jackson closed with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to Golden State.

Jackson appears initially to be one of the main fantasy beneficiaries of last week's Jaren Jackson trade. The former Jackson has started each of Memphis' past four contests, during which he's shown plenty of fantasy upside while averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per tilt.