Jackson produced 18 points (8-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to the Celtics.

With the Grizzlies having only eight active players, Jackson drew his first career start versus Boston. The rookie second-round pick was not shy offensively but struggled with his shot, though he still delivered a quality fantasy performance thanks to his production in other categories. Jackson has played at least 18 minutes nine times since mid-January, scoring in double figures in eight of those contests while averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes per game. As long as he's playing heavy minutes, Jackson should be on fantasy radars.