Jackson will start against the Spurs on Tuesday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Cedric Coward (ankle) sidelined, Jackson will enter the starting five for just the second time this season. The 21-year-old forward has logged at least 21 minutes in five of his last six appearances (one start), averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.2 minutes per game during that span.