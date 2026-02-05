Jackson is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Jackson appears to be the early favorite to be a regular member of the Grizzlies' starting lineup after Jaren Jackson was traded to the Jazz on Tuesday. Jackson has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 threes over 23.5 minutes per game.