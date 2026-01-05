Jackson closed Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes.

It's worth noting that Jackson started the second half in place of Cedric Coward (ankle) on Sunday. Coward's status remains up in air, and Jackson appears to be a candidate alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to potentially replace Coward in the starting lineup if he needs to miss more time.