Jackson and the Grizzlies agreed to a four-year contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 45th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson was previously on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies. He's had some good moments in recent weeks, and he put together his best performance of the season in Thursday's 118-110 loss to Chicago with 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Given the significant injury issues the Grizzlies are dealing with at the moment, Jackson will likely be a key cog in the rotation for the foreseeable future.