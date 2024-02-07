Jackson racked up 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Knicks.

The 19-year-old rookie continues to give the injury-ravaged Grizzlies solid minutes. Jackson has scored in double digits in nine of the last 13 games, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks over 23.3 minutes a contest, and his role isn't likely to shrink until Desmond Bane (ankle) is back in action, likely near the end of the month.