Jackson contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 victory over San Antonio.

Jackson received just his second start of the season, replacing Cedric Coward, who was ruled out with an ankle injury. Despite the promotion, Jackson failed to produce anything of note, continuing what has been an underwhelming campaign. He currently sits outside the top 300 in standard fantasy leagues, averaging 5.4 points and 0.8 steals in 13.9 minutes per game.