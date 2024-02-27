Jackson supplied six points (1-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 111-86 loss to the Nets.

Jackson had a nightmare showing from the field, but the Grizzlies are seemingly content with letting him play through his mistakes. Jackson is going to have an expanded role down the stretch, but like with most rookies, there are going to be growing pains.